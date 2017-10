Telangana

Narsimha

Posted By: Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Revanth Reddy Says Goodbye To TDP రేవంత్‌తో పాటు 25మంది ? | Oneindia Telugu

English summary

TDP president L. Ramana ordered Revanth Reddy don't conduct TDLP meeting on Oct 26. L. Ramana wrote a letter Chandrababu naidu to remove party posts from Revanth Reddy.