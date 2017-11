ఇవాంకా టూర్: డేగ కళ్ల నిఘా, సదస్సు ప్రాంగణం, బస అన్నీ.. యూఎస్ సెక్యూరిటీ చేతుల్లోకి...

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Anti-Naxal 'Greyhound' and anti-terror 'Octopus' commandos will be deployed to carry out combing operations and for area domination around Falaknuma Palace on November 27 and the day after for the high profile visit of US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Special Protection Group and US Secret Services are working in tandem to decide on deployment of snipers at vantage points to fortify Falaknuma Palace, the venue of the official dinner.Cops will also conduct door-to-door searches in three colonies in vicinity of Falaknuma — Fathima Nagar, Farooqi Nagar and Al Jubail Colony. The proposed visits of Ivanka to Charminar, Laad Bazar and Chowmahalla Palace are yet to get security clearance.