Dubbaka bypoll results : దుబ్బాకలో బీజేపీ దూకుడు ..భవిష్యత్ ఎన్నికలపై గులాబీ గుబులు

English summary

If the TRS party does not win the Dubaka by-election, the impact of these results seems likely to be felt in the forthcoming MLC elections as well as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections. However, the Dubaka by-election result has left the ruling TRS reeling. If the current trend continues in the same way, the TRS defeat in Dubaka is expected to be permanent. Political analysts say that if the same happens, the TRS party will Face tough fight in future elections.