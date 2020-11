Dubbaka bypoll results : పుంజుకుంటున్న టీఆర్ఎస్ ...మారుతున్న ట్రెండ్ .. బీజేపీ నేతల్లో టెన్షన్

English summary

The Dubbaka by-election result in Telangana state will create tension for TRS and BJP leaders. The BJP maintained its lead in the first ten rounds of the Dubaka by-election while the TRS party showed the lead in just two rounds. Now the BJP leaders are under tension as the TRS is slowly recovering. The postal ballot shows the TRS party getting the most votes. 1008 votes were polled for TRS and 492 votes for BJP.