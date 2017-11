షాక్: 40% పెరిగిన గుడ్డు ధర, ఒక్కో గుడ్డు రూ.7.50

Telangana

Narsimha

English summary

Egg prices have jumped by up to 40 per cent to Rs 7-7.50 per piece in retail markets in most parts of the country, hit by tight supply, Poultry Federation of India President Ramesh Katri said today. The upward trend would continue in coming months as egg production is likely to be lower by 25-30 per cent this year, he said. "Egg prices have increased significantly as many poultry farms have reduced production for the current year because they did not get better rates last year," Katri told .