తెలంగాణలో 576 మంది పంచాయతీ ప్రజాప్రతినిధులకు ఈసీ షాక్... అనర్హత వేటు...

English summary

The Election Commission has disqualified 42 deputy sarpanches and 534 ward members of Nalgonda district. The winners of the panchayat elections ... were disqualified on the ground that they had not submitted the expenditure details of election campaigning. Despite repeated notices to give an explanation on this ... the decision was finally taken due to lack of response from them. A total of 576 people lost their positions with the Easy decision.