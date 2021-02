తెలంగాణాలో ప్రవేశ పరీక్షల షెడ్యూల్ విడుదల .. ఎంసెట్ పరీక్షా తేదీలు ఎప్పుడంటే

English summary

The Board of Higher Education has announced that the TS Eamcet exam will be held from 5th to 9th July. It also clarified that PGSET will be held on June 20 and ESET on July 1. Besides, it seems that the schedule of Telangana Ed Set, Law Set, PG Lacet and TSPE set exams is yet to be decided. The Board of Higher Education is required to conduct examinations for admissions in all seven courses.