భార్య, కొడుక్కి మత్తుమందు ఇచ్చి.. కన్న కూతురిని తండ్రి ఏం చేశాడంటే...

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A father raped his daughter while she is in sleep. This incident was happened in Warangal city on Saturday night. Before that he given Chlorofom to his wife, son and daughter. When they are in deep sleep, he raped his own daughter. When she wake up in the morning she found some symptoms and told to her mother. Mother taken her daughter to a private hospital to confirm whether it was correct or not? There doctors told them that she was raped. Then they approached the police and filed a case.