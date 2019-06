నాంపల్లి ఎగ్జిబిషన్ గ్రౌండ్స్ లో నేడు , రేపు చేప ప్రసాదం పంపిణీ .. హైకోర్టు నుండి లైన్ క్లియర్

English summary

The Telangana government has made all the arrangements for fish medicine in Hyderabad till 6 pm today at Nampally exhibition grounds. The medicine is also distributed on Sunday evening the Bathini family. Around 40 counters were arranged at the ground for the medicine. The government has deployed 1500 policemen and installed CC cameras at the venue. Water and uninterrupted power supply is also provided. On June 10 and 11, the fish medicine will be given at Bathini house. Last year, the medicine is distributed to 70,000 people and the count is expected to rise this year. The fish medicine is distributed every year on Margashira by the Bathini family which is believed to cure Asthma.