‘అవసరమైతే తప్ప బయటికి రావద్దు..’: హైదరాబాద్ లో ప్రజలకు అధికారుల హెచ్చరిక

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm led to water logging, traffic snarls and power failure across the city on Monday evening. Officials at the Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad attributed the sudden downpour to thunderstorm activity. "Monday afternoon saw a rise in temperature which led to thunderstorm activity. Complete city was covered with thunderstorm clouds. The rainfall is expected to lash the city for the next two days," said YK Reddy, director (in-charge), IMD, Hyderabad. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society figures upto 6 pm, Rajendranagar received highest rainfall of 8.38 cm followed by Amberpet 7.03 cm, Asifnagar 6.88 cm. Among top 10 areas which received heavy rainfall were Madhapur, Musheerabad, Maitrivanam, Narayanguda, Sardar Mahal zone and Miralam.