English summary

TDP MLA and former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao met Telangana IT and Municipal Minister KTR Saturday (March 20). Ganta met with KTR at the Assembly premises in Hyderabad.Visakhapatnam steel plant movement was discussed on the occasion. TRS leaders were also asked to come to Visakhapatnam in support of the Andhra struggle. Minister KTR responded positively to the Ganta's appeal.