English summary

Hyderabad GHMC Elections 2020 Exit Poll Results in Telugu. GHMC Elections 2020 Exit Poll Results came out on thursday after completion of re polling at old malakpet division. according to area, a prominent surveyor in ap and telangana, trs once again going to win GHMC Elections with 78 seats. the bjp likely to get 28 seats and aimim will secure 41 seats. the original ec result will be declared on december 4th