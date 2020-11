గ్రేటర్ వార్ .. పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ పై ఆర్జీవీ సెటైర్లు .. ఆపాలని పవన్ ఫ్యాన్స్ వార్నింగ్

English summary

Rangopal Varma is satirizing power star Pawan Kalyan in the wake of GHMC elections. With this, Pawan fans are giving a warning to RGV to stop. Pawan Kalyan is a great entertainer says RGV . He said That is why i follow him only in politics. "I do not know anything about politics except Pawan. Pawan's contesting the elections and the dropped to contest both are interesting," he said.