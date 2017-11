Telangana

At one end of the city, while there is a buzz and curiosity surrounding the launch of Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR), areas such as Punjagutta and Hitech City, which are not part of the initial launch, will also witness a beehive of activity. L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad is gearing up to launch its two malls at Punjagutta and Hitec City subsequent to the launch of the HMR commercial operations on November 28. Built in vast spaces, these two malls house many facilities under one roof. Visitors can shop, dine and have fun, officials said. The leisure of watching movies in a swanky ambiance is being offered by PVR Multiplex on the entire first floor, while the other floors house retail outlets, food courts and so on.