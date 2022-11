నిలిచిపోయిన హైదరాబాద్ మెట్రో రైళ్లు: ప్రయాణికుల ఇక్కట్లు (వీడియో)

Don't know what's happening with #HyderabadMetro today, they stopped 2 trains at MGBS announcing "Pls depart and take another train as d train stopped due to maintenance) I started from LB ngr at 11:10 & it took 45 mins to reach MGBS.ltmhyd DonitaJose KTRTRS CoreenaSuares2 pic.twitter.com/UIFi8Euw5P