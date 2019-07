నేను బతికే ఉన్నాను ... ఆస్థి కోసం నా కొడుకు నన్ను చంపేశాడని ఓ తల్లి న్యాయపోరాటం

English summary

Bhadramma is claiming that her son Somireddi has graduated the land in the name of Bhadramma by her death certificates. She claims that she is still alive and that it is reasonable for me to grabbed to the land in the name of my son to ensure that I am dead without any further investigation by the authorities.Bhadramma has brought it to the collector's attention that the land should be given to him by a full inquiry into the matter and that she is living on it.