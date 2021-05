On behalf of @INCTelangana led a fact finding committee to #Devaryamjal on encroachment of endowment lands. Why didn’t the IAS committee visit a “farmhouse” in survey no 657? 160 illegal constructions in a single village including warehouses and farmhouses? @manickamtagore pic.twitter.com/fjwVAPqQrV

English summary

Revanth reddy demanded that the state government conduct a comprehensive inquiry by the CBI into land grabs if the government is in good faith to protect God's lands. The fact-finding committee chaired by Revanth Reddy examined the temple land grabs.