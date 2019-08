నేడే నాగుల చవితి..! పాములకు పాలు పోస్తే శిక్ష తప్పదు సుమీ..!!

English summary

On Monday, Nagula Chavithi is on the auspicious day and the women are worshiped to Naga goddess. As part of this, the snakes will be milked. If you do, you will feel good. But the Milky snakes become poisonous and cause their death.They seem to be early killer because they do not have the power to withstand any food, contrary to the natural food eaten by snakes. That is why the Naga Chavithi Day is being ordered to not have any food items along with milk.