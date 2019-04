మరో బావిలో కల్పన మృతదేహం తాలూకు అవశేషాలు లభ్యం .. ఉద్రిక్తంగా హాజీపూర్ గ్రామం

English summary

A minor girl's alleged rape and murder at Hazipur village in Bommalaramaram mandal has opened a can of worms for the police and the investigative officials, as they came to know about shocking murder of another two missing girls from the same village. psycho srinivas reddy murdered sixth class student kalpana who was missed and filed a missing case in ps four years back. Srinivasa Reddy said that Kalpana was buried in another well. More than four years after the murder, the bones of fiction were also lost. Only in the form of a dress wearing a dress. In addition, some samples were brought out by the police for forensic and DNA tests.