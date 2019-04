ఇంటర్లో ఫెయిల్ .. ఐఐటీ లో కూడా ఫెయిల్ అవుతానని గన్ తో కాల్చుకుని ఇంటర్ విద్యార్ధి బలి

English summary

One more Intermediate student committed suicide by shooting himself with a gun on Monday late night in RK Puram under Neredmet Police Station limits. The victim identified as Sohail. According to police, since Sohail failed in Intermediate exams his father Maharuddin, who is a retired Army employee and presently working as a security guard in a Bank, argued with him and told him to take care of his studies. Due to which Sohail went into depression. He has also taken coaching for IIT and as the results for IIT exams are going to release today, he doubted about his rank and took the extreme step under depression.