ఇంటర్ మూల్యాంకనం విషయంలో నిర్లక్ష్యం పై ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేసిన హైకోర్టు .. ప్రభుత్వానికి మొట్టికాయలు

English summary

A total of 9 lakh students had appeared in the intermediate exams held in February-March. The results, announced last Thursday, led to utter chaos. Many bright students who did well in the first year failed in the second year. Most of them were shocked as they were awarded zero, one or two marks. in this reagrd the High Court has said that it appears to have been ignored in the evaluation of the answers. The High Court has directed the government to make it clear by Monday how the problem is resolved. The High Courts have ordered the Education Secretary and the Inter-Board Secretary to appear before the court.