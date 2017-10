ఒక వ్యూహంతో బలోపేతం.. తిరగబడిన మరో స్ట్రాటర్జీ.. ఇదీ టీటీడీపీ భవితవ్యం?

Telangana

Swetha

English summary

There are rumours that Telugudesham will disappear in Telangana. AP CM and TDP president Chandra Babu vows that save Party base in Telangana with alliance with TRS 2019 elections. But Revant Reddy opposed this formula. In this context Chandrababu plan implementation reversible as politically.