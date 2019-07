పంచాయితీనే కానీ పార్లమెంట్ కన్నా మంచి నిర్ణయం .. మహిళలను వేధిస్తే ....

English summary

Sangareddy district kanukunta village panchayat taken a senasational decsion on women's protection of the village . Being a Sarpanch woman of the village, she declared that anyone in the village was not tolerant of any mistreatment of women. It has been decided that there is no such thing as disrespect for girls and women in the village.They said that they should speak with respect to girls and women, if they misbehave in a vulgar manner with the girls and women they have to leave the village and fight till the punishment handed over to the police. It was concluded that the women and girls of the village would be supported by panchayat without any harassment.