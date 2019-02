జయరామ్ హత్య కేసులో అవాక్కయ్యే నిజాలు ... 1 రౌడీ షీటర్,11 మంది పోలీసులకు హత్యతో సంబంధం

English summary

As days passed, many shocking details are surfacing in the NRI Jayaram's murder case. It is already known that Rakesh Reddy, the murderer told police that he planned and trapped Jayaram in the name of a woman and finally killed him in his home. During the police investigation, he also revealed that he collected money from Jayaram in several phases and rowdy sheeter Nagesh helped him in this issue. Nagesh made Jayaram sign on the bond papers for the money. Police took Nagesh and 6 others into their custody and said that they will be interrogated very soon.During the investigation, police came to know that besides Rakesh, a group of 11 police officers were also involved in the case.