జర్నలిస్ట్ కుమారుడి కిడ్నాప్ కేసు .. గుట్టల్లో బాలుడ్ని చంపేసిన కిడ్నాపర్లు

English summary

The kidnapping of journalist's son Kusuma Deekshith Reddy in Mahabubabad district has come to an end. Kusuma Deekshith Reddy, who was abducted on Sunday evening, escaped from the custody of the kidnappers without any harm. Attempts by the cybercrime team and police to rescue the boy from the clutches of the kidnappers have finally paid off. The boy was rescued unharmed.