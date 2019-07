కడియం శ్రీహరి టీఆర్ఎస్ కు గుడ్ బై చెప్పబోతున్నారా ? బీజేపీలో చేరనున్నారా !

English summary

The senior politician and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) member, Kadiyam Srihari has got a good base in Warangal district. Having served as an education minister and deputy Chief Minister in CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's previous cabinet, Srihari expected Station Ghanpur MLA ticket in 2018 assembly polls. But, the party chief KCR denied him a ticket and gave it to the sitting legislator Rajaiah.Also, KCR did not pay heed to Kadiyam's request to announce Warangal MP ticket to his daughter Kavya. It looks like the above-mentioned events have irked Kadiyam Srihari, who is now looking to take the membership of Bharatiya Janata Party. The former TDP leader joined politics upon the encouragement of Sr NTR and he also served as a cabinet minister in NTR's cabinet. Given that Bharatiya Janata Party is very keen to stretch wings in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the saffron party is targeting at those leaders who are upset with their leadership. Considering the dented equation with party boss KCR after he denied the party ticket, the senior political leader is seeing his future with BJP. However, an official announcement in this regard hasn't come out.