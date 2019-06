కాళేశ్వరానికి నీళ్ళు ... బీజేపీ, కాంగ్రెస్ నాయకులకు కన్నీళ్లు .. బాల్క సుమన్ సెటైర్లు

English summary

TRS MLA Balka Suman said CM KCR in a record time has completed the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project and added that it is going to be inaugurated on June 21st. In a Press Meet, TRS MLA has countered the opposition leaders particularly Congress MLA Jeevan Reddy alleging that he lacked the knowledge of actual facts of the projects. He has hit out at the previous Congress government in Telangana alleging that many projects were pending during their time and added that after TRS government has come into power, the projects works started running. TRS MLA of Chennur (sc) constituency has read out the names of various pending projects saying that they are under running mode.