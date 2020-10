కాంగ్రెస్ ఎంపీ రేవంత్ రెడ్డి అరెస్ట్... కల్వకుర్తి పంప్ హౌస్ సందర్శనను అడ్డుకున్న పోలీసులు...

English summary

Congress MP Revanth Reddy,senior leaders Mallu Ravi and Sampath Kumar were arrested at Nagarkurnool while going to visit Kalwakurthy project.The pump house of Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme at Yellur village in Nagarkurnool district was submerged in the rising back waters of Srisailam reservoir. It happened within 20 minutes on Friday evening after the water gushed into the pump house area from the surge pool.