ఎమ్మెల్సీ ఎన్నికలపై కేసీఆర్ ఫోకస్ ... లైట్ తీసుకోవద్దంటూ గులాబీబాస్ క్లాస్ .. రీజన్ ఇదే !!

English summary

KCR is moving strategically to win two seats Hyderabad - Rangareddy - Joint Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda - Warangal - Khammam . CM KCR made it clear to the party leaders that they should not be lazy and negligent in the matter of graduate MLC elections. The TRS Boss, who has been targeting the corporation elections along with the graduation elections, held a meeting with the respective district chiefs MLAs, MLCs and MPs and directed them. KCR advised them to register to vote for all those eligible and prepare for the victory of the party candidates.