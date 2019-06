చంద్రబాబులాగే కేసీఆర్ కూడా అధికారం పోగొట్టుకుంటారు .. సీపీఐ నేతల సంచలనం

English summary

CPI leaders K Narayana and Chada Venkata Reddy participated in the celebrations of Telangana Formation Day here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Narayana said, "TDP will get faded in Telangana soon and people gave perfect result for TRS in Lok Sabha elections. KCR will also lose in Telangana just the way former Chief-Minister Chandrababu Naidu lost in AP-2019 elections." Advertise With Us He further added, "There are 52 criminals among the union council of ministers." Venkata Reddy said, "Telangana is changed as a suicides state. There is no development in the state except debts. If people don't get united and fight, we may face much more troubles." He further added, "everyone has a responsibility to save democracy." A large number of CPI activists participated in the programme.