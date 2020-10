కిడ్నాప్ చేసిన బాలుడ్ని పెట్రోల్ పోసి దారుణంగా ... వదిలేది లేదన్న జిల్లా ఎస్పీ కోటిరెడ్డి

English summary

The kidnapping of a journalist's son in Mahabubabad district has ended in tragedy. The kidnapper killed Deekshith Reddy, poured petrol on him and set him on fire. Mahabubabad district SP Kotireddy clarified that the killers would not be leave under any circumstances. SP Kotireddy said that so far all the evidence is being collected so that the accused can be hanged for sure and 24 people have been inquired so far in the case.