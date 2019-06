కేంద్ర మంత్రి హోదాలో తెలంగాణాకు తొలిసారిగా కిషన్ రెడ్డి రాక .. ఘనంగా స్వాగతం పలుకనున్న బీజేపీ

English summary

A grand reception awaits Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy when he will be arriving at the Begumpet airport for a four-day visit to Hyderabad and Telangana on Friday evening.This will be his maiden visit home after sworn in as the Central minister. The party is making elaborate arrangements to take out a rally from the airport to the party office. Senior party leaders, including State party president K.Laxman and others will participate. A felicitation programme for Mr. Reddy has been planned.The Secunderabad MP will be going to his native village of Timmapur village to pay homage to his mother who died recently and then proceed to TirumalOn Sunday, he will be taking the darshan along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and participate in various programmes, according to information reaching the BJP party here.On Monday, Mr. Reddy will take out a padayatra in Amberpet and Sanatnagar areas, participate in the TS core committee meeting of the party and hold a review meeting with the GHMC/HMWSSB officials. He is scheduled to leave for Delhi on Tuesday morning.