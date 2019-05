మాల్యావి మోసం .. నమ్మించి కోట్లలో టోకరా వేసి ప్రజల్ని నట్టేట ముంచిన సంస్థ

English summary

The Bhongir police's Special Operations Team (SOT) in Telangana on Saturday uncovered a racket with the arrest of 30-year-old Konda Krishnamma, who allegedly cheated several people of Rs 8 crore, after promising to provide them with 2BHK houses. Her associates were also arrested in connection to the incident.The police said that Krishnamma was the chairperson of a foundation, Malyavai Karunodaya Society for the old and persons with physical disabilities, and had allegedly collected around Rs 30,000 each from several people, promising them a fully-constructed 2BHK house within six months. However, she failed to deliver on her promise, The police said that the accused ran an elaborate racket in this manner and collected more than Rs 8 crore from over 2,700 people.