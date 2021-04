మేడారం జాతర 2022 తేదీలు ఖరారు -ఫిబ్రవరి 16-19 మధ్య -కరోనా వల్ల మే1 నుంచి దర్శనాలు నిలిపివేత

English summary

Temple authorities on Sunday announced the dates of Medaram Jatara for the year 2022. The Jatara for the deities Sammakka and Saralamma will be held from February 16 to 19. Medaram Jatara is the largest tribal festival at Medaram in Tadvai Mandal in Mulugu district. beside this, Medaram priests announced that temple will be closed for 15 days starting from may 1 amid covid surge in telangana.