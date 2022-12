Telangana Govt. has restored the 17th Century Bansilalpet Stepwell to its original glory.



It once served drinking water needs of the locality, but later was neglected to turn into a garbage dump.



The revived stepwell will prevent inundation & improve the groundwater levels. pic.twitter.com/Ph97gj57ai — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (MinisterKTR) December 5, 2022