MLC Election Results 2021: కారు జోరు -పల్లా, వాణిదేవికే తొలి ప్రాధాన్యం -తాజా ఫలితాలివే..

English summary

Counting of votes for two graduate MLC constituencies is under way in Telangana. TRS candidates are leading in both graduates MLC seats. In Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar graduates constituency TRS candidate Surabhi Vani Devi is leading against bjp's N Ramchander. In Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates constituency, TRS candidate Palla Rajeswara Reddy is leading. The second preferential vote will be counted in the elimination process today. final result likely tobe on saturday.