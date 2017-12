వడ్డీ వ్యాపారి అరాచకం, యజమాని ఇంట్లో లేని సమయంలో ఏం చేశాడంటే...

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A money lender in Sirisilla harrasing a family. Krishnahari who is a cloth merhant of Subhash Nagar taken Rs.2 lakhs from Anjaneyulu. Due to loss in business he didn't pay the amount in time. When his absence, Anjaneyulu went to Krishnahari's house and locked the house from outside when the family members of Krishnahari is inside.