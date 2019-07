మున్సిపల్ ఎన్నికల వేళ కవిత సైలెన్స్ .. నిజామాబాద్ లో బీజేపీకి అడ్వాంటేజ్

English summary

Former MP and TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha has been reportedly distancing herself in the politics especially in Nizamabad district. After her defeat in the Parliamentary election, the role of TRS leader has been confined. Reportedly, K Kavitha has not been participating in the important meetings not only in Nizamabad but also in Hyderabad. She has even not participated in the party membership drive. On the other hand, this silence by K Kavitha has reportedly affected the co-ordination between TRS leaders in Nizamabad. This has become an advantageous factor for BJP to expand its party base in Nizamabad.