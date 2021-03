సాగర్ ఉప ఎన్నికలో షాక్: 17 మంది అభ్యర్థుల నామినేషన్లు తిరస్కరణ -బీజేపీ రెబల్ నివేదితా రెడ్డిది కూడా -యూటర్న్

English summary

The scrutiny for the nominations of a total of 77 candidates in the Nagarjunasagar by-election has been completed. Nominations of 17 candidates were rejected. The nominations of the remaining 60 candidates were approved by the authorities. Nagarjuna Sagar by-election will be held on April 17 and counting will be held on May 2. Nivedita Reddy, frustrated with the prospect of a BJP ticket, has dropped the idea of ​​joining the TRS.