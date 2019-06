English summary

Nine youngsters were injured seriously when they were brutally attacked by the bouncers in Hyderabad. The incident took place at Amnesia Lounge Bar in JubileeHills on Sunday night. The injured victims later complained JubileeHills police by demanding action on the attackers. According to victims, the nine youngsters visited the pub on Sunday to celebrate one of their friends birthday party.When they went to washroom and to dry the hands pulled the napkin box. Four napkins fell on the floor, due to which argument raised between a bouncer and the youngsters. Immediately he called the other bouncers and attacked on them in which Karthik Reddy, Chandra kiran Reddy, Naveen and Sharath Chandra and others were seriously injured.