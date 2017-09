పర్మినెంట్ సంగతి దేవుడెరుగు: ఆరునెలలుగా నో పే.. ఇక్కట్లలో వర్క్ ఇన్స్ పెక్టర్లు

Telangana

Swetha

Telangana Chief Minister Kalwakuntla Chandra Shekhar Rao flagship programme 'Mission Bhagiratha'. He pledged If Mission Bhagiratha Project wouldn't complete, didn't seek mandate from people next 2019 election. However, in 2015 government appointed work inspectors for this project. But they didn't get salaries since this financial year.