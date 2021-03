తెలంగాణ పసుపు రైతులకు కేంద్రం షాక్... టర్మరిక్ బోర్డు ఆలోచన లేదన్న కేంద్రం...

English summary

In a major blow to turmeric farmers in the State, the Centre on Monday categorically said there was no proposal to set up a Turmeric Board in Telangana.Replying to a question raised by TRS MP KR Suresh Reddy in the Rajya Sabha, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry had already established a Regional Office-cum-Extension Centre of Spices Board at Nizamabad for export promotion of spices including turmeric.