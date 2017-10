Telangana

Srinivas G

English summary

The founder of www.adnigam.com, Raji Reddy Kesireddy, on Friday launched a new startup nrihita.com in Hyderabad. The portal nrihita.com is an exclusive all-in-one services platform for NRIs (Non-Resident of India) and their dependents in India. Through this website, the startup is going to provide unique services like - property management, asset monitoring, documentation services, legal advice, firm and company registration, tax filing assistance, old age parents/dependent care taking, home healthcare service, travel and tour guide, visa/passport/pan card application assistance, school/college fee payments, utility and property tax payment assistance, parcels and courier service to NRIs.