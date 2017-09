Telangana

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

HMDA and GHMC officials neglegency leads to threat colonies people in Hyderabad. Revenue and GHMC, past HUDA, present HMDA officials improper. Particularly Hyderabad city outskurts so many lakes here in past. Today Realters, politicians and other celebritise encroached the Lakes FTL Land and layout for plots. Hyderabad people took that plates and constructed homes and no faces water logging problem.