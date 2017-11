కళ్ల ముందే: కిందపడిపోతున్న పైలట్, ఆదుకునేందుకు పరుగులెట్టిన ప్రజలు..

Telangana

Ramesh Babu



An IAF Kiran aircraft on a routine training mission crashed around 50 km from the Air Force Station, Hakimpet, Hyderabad. The trainee pilot, a woman, ejected with a parachute, landed on Rajeev Gandhi HighWay near Duddeda village of Siddipet District. At that time there is a geathering near to the accident spot. A marriage is going on in a function hall. When the people heard the sound of the aircraft blast, they immediately rushed to the spot and started rescue operation. Mean while 2 helicopters came from Hakimpet Air Force Station and rescued her.