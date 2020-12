పీఎం మోడీకి గిన్నిస్ బుక్ లో చోటు కల్పించాలి, భారత రత్న ఇవ్వాలి .. మాజీ మంత్రి సంచలనం

English summary

Former minister Shankar Rao, a leader who served in the Congress party, made sensational remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for working effectively during the corona. Former minister Shankarrao has said that he wants the President to give him the Bharat Ratna because of what Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing. He said that Modi's name should be in the Guinness Book of World Records.