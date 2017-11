Telangana

Srinivas G

English summary

The Prime Minister’s Office was still to confirm that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, minister K.T. Rama Rao told the Assembly on Monday. Replying to members in the Assembly during Question Hour, Mr Rao said Metro Rail will would be ready for inauguration in time for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit that runs from November 28 and 30.