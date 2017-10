సింగరేణిలో 94.93 శాతం పోలింగ్‌.. అర్ధరాత్రికల్లా తేలనున్న ఫలితం

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Over 94 per cent polling was recorded for the recognised union elections of Singareni Mines, on Thursday - a 2 per cent increase over last year.Polling began at 7 am itself to enable the night shift miners to cast their votes, and continued till 5 pm. According to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), 92 polling booths have been set up across 11 areas in six districts of the coal belt to facilitate 52,534 employees to cast their vote. While the entire election process will be held under the supervision of officials from the Union labour ministry, the counting of votes will be taken up from Thursday evening. The results will be announced late on Thursday night. The main contest would be between Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TGBKS), affiliated to the ruling TRS, and All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), affiliated to CPI, supported by national trade unions such as Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) of Congress, Telugu Nadu Trade Union Council (TNTUC) of Telugu Desam Party, and Hind Mazdoor Sangh (HMS), Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).