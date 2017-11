డిసెంబరు 8న రాహుల్ పట్టాభిషేకం.. వడివడిగా ఏర్పాట్లు!

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Congress’s apex decision making body, the Congress Working Committee, or CWC, is all set for a crucial meeting on Monday that is likely to launch the process of electing Rahul Gandhi as the president of India’s oldest political party.On the agenda of the crucial meeting is signing off on the schedule for upcoming internal polls to appoint the next Congress president to replace the party’s longest-serving incumbent Sonia Gandhi.Senior party leaders say the meeting could pave the way for elevating party vice-president Rahul Gandhi to the top post without a challenge. With the internal poll process expected to be wound up in a fortnight, party leaders are hopeful that Rahul Gandhi’s anointment as president-elect is likely to be formalized before the 9 December Gujarat polls.