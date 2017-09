Telangana

BJP is keeping its option open on the election strategy for Telangana in the 2019 elections. This was clearly indicated by Union home minister Rajnath Singh when he made no reference, forget any criticism, of the ruling TRS or Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during his 30-minute speech at the public meeting in TRS backyard Nizamabad to celebrate the liberation of Hyderabad state from Nizam rule 69 years ago.